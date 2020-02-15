PHA notifies Panahgah outside Dar's house

LAHORE: PHA has issued a notification for establishing a temporary Panahgah in a public park outside the residence of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Garden Town. As per the notification no tree will be cut while no permanent construction could be made in the park. It also stated that the temporary Panagah will remain in the park till the resolution of the issue. “This permission is on temporary basis and the shelter home shall be shifted from the park once the issue will be settled by the relevant department” said the notification.