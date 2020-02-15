Cops warned of action over showing poor performance

FAISALABAD: City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has issued warnings to six police officers of Jaranwala to improve their efficiency otherwise departmental action will be taken against them.

He said this while addressing the SHOs and Investigation Officers of the Jaranwala in a meeting here on Friday. The CPO issued warnings to Lundian Wala SHO Muhammad Riaz, City police SHO Yousaf Shahzad, Satiana police Incharge Investigation Muhammad Mansha and SI Pervaiz Khalid.

Addressing the meeting, the CPO directed the police officers to complete and consolidate all the cases registered at their respective police stations and submit a detailed report about their disposal in the next meeting otherwise strict departmental action would be evoked against them.

He stressed the need for investigation of the dacoities and robberies on top priority basis failing which they would be taken to task. The CPO also directed the SHOs to take immediate action against graffiti, use of loudspeakers and aerial firing, besides immediately nabbing the proclaimed offenders. The CPO set a target for each and every police station of Jaranwala about immediate arrest of the proclaimed offenders and court absconders and directed the police officers to achieve the given target failing which they should be ready to face the music. He also directed them to take appropriate steps against decanting and illegal sale of petrol, use of blue lights and tinted glasses in the vehicles by the citizens.