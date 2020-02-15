close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
February 15, 2020

Education dept officer held for misuse of power

National

SARGODHA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has arrested the Deputy Director Education Officer (Elementary) for misuse of power and corruption charges.

The ACE authorities on Friday said that complainant Amjad Latif, a retired teacher of EST, informed ACE Regional Director Babar Rehman that Deputy Director Education Officer (Elementary) Zulfiqar Ahmad Ranjha had received Rs 10,000 as bribe from him and a cheque worth Rs 40,000 for clearing pension case. On the directions of Regional Director ACE, the assistant director investigation Tasawwar Abbas Bosal along with Judicial Magistrate Khalid Mehmood conducted a raid and arrested the said accused red-handed and recovered bribe amount and a cheque from him.

