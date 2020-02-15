Agency spies on aides, ministers on PM's orders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has detailed a federal intelligence agency personnel to keep an eye on the activities of his close aides and the federal cabinet members. According to reliable sources, the prime minister has tasked a federal intelligence agency with keeping a vigilant eye on the negative activities of his close aides and the federal cabinet members and feeding him the required input. The sources said the prime minister adopted a harsh attitude towards an adviser during a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday as he was receiving reports from the intelligence agency. The reports have termed some federal cabinet members unfaithful to the prime minister. The prime minister’s relations with a close aide are under strain.