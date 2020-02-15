close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AN
Ayub Nasir
February 15, 2020

Agency spies on aides, ministers on PM's orders

Top Story

AN
Ayub Nasir
February 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has detailed a federal intelligence agency personnel to keep an eye on the activities of his close aides and the federal cabinet members. According to reliable sources, the prime minister has tasked a federal intelligence agency with keeping a vigilant eye on the negative activities of his close aides and the federal cabinet members and feeding him the required input. The sources said the prime minister adopted a harsh attitude towards an adviser during a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday as he was receiving reports from the intelligence agency. The reports have termed some federal cabinet members unfaithful to the prime minister. The prime minister’s relations with a close aide are under strain.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story