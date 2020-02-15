Sarkar set to miss Test, 1st ODI against Zimbabwe

DHAKA: Bangladesh are all set to miss the services of Soumya Sarkar in the one-off Test and the first ODI against Zimbabwe. The 26-year-old has opted out of the series to get married.

Zimbabwe are expected to arrive in Bangladesh on February 15 and scheduled to play a two-day practice match against BCB XI on February 18-19 before playing the lone Test match from February 22 in Dhaka.

They will then travel to Sylhet for a three-match ODI series scheduled to be played on March 1, 3 and 6, after which they will return to Dhaka for the two T20Is on March 9 and 11.

“Soumya will get married so we won't get him during the lone Test against Zimbabwe and opening ODI of the three-match series,” chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz on Thursday. Minhajul added that they are unlikely to have Al Amin Hossain in the one-off Test series against Zimbabwe as he is struggling from back pain. “He is probably unavailable against Zimbabwe in the Test series due to his back pain,” said Minhajul.