Kiwis likely to tour Pakistan next year

LAHORE: An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed on Friday that the New Zealand team is likely to tour Pakistan in January 2021. He said that the PCB is working on taking the international cricket in every city of Pakistan.

“We are working on taking international cricket in every city. The next normal tour is expected in Pakistan when New Zealand will tour the country next year to play two Tests and three T20Is,” he said.

“When they will come, we can provide more of a balanced schedule of matches, it makes sense to completely play series at a single venue because these are the short tours which were held recently in past months,” he added.