Sat Feb 15, 2020
AFP
February 15, 2020

Crusaders crush Blues

Sports

AFP
February 15, 2020

WELLINGTON: The Canterbury Crusaders returned to winning ways with a clinical victory over the Auckland Blues on Friday, but there was more misery for the NSW Waratahs who crashed to a third successive defeat.

Super Rugby’s defending champions, coming off a shock loss to Waikato Chiefs last week, scored three tries to one in a dominant 25-8 display at Eden Park, extending their winning streak over the hosts to 11 matches.

In a wet Melbourne, the Rebels posted their first win of the season, outlasting the Waratahs 24-10 to heap extra pressure on new coach Rob Penney and his struggling team, who have leaked 99 points in three matches.

The Blues last won against the 10-time champion Crusaders in early 2014 but coach Leon MacDonald -- desperate for success against the club he represented for 12 years -- was talking up their chances before the match. It counted for nothing as knock-ons and mistakes in the set-piece meant the Blues failed to convert their superior possession into points.

