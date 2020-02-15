S Africa delay Pak tour to manage players’ workload

LAHORE: Cricket South Africa have expressed their inability to tour Pakistan next month, said a press release of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

South Africa will not be touring Pakistan in the proposed one-week window from March 22-29 to manage players' workload but have assured the PCB that they will honour the commitment of sending their side as soon as it is reasonably possible.

South Africa, who are also touring India for three ODIs, were looking to visit Pakistan for three T20Is after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on March 22 and before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 29. Rawalpindi was the proposed venue but as it stands now, the tour is postponed and an alternate window to play the games is yet to be decided.

The proposed three-match T20I series was over and above two-Test and three-T20I series in January, next year, which is part of the Future Tours Programme.

The CSA conveyed their decision to the PCB this afternoon after taking into account player workload.Meanwhile PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “While we were keenly looking forward to hosting South Africa next month, we respect Cricket South Africa’s reason for not sending their side next month. Managing player workload is a top priority for any cricket board, and from that perspective, their decision is understandable.

“We are pleased that the CSA remains committed to rescheduling this short series as soon as practically possible. As there is a strong willingness and commitment, both the boards are now exploring their FTPs to find gaps so that we can agree on the dates.”