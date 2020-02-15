MCC beat Lahore Qalandars by 4 wickets

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars collected yet another defeat in a bag full of T20 losses and this time round at the hands of visiting MCC team which won the match by 4 wickets here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.

The mcc team which is on a four match tour of Lahore to show the world that Pakistan is a country which loves sports and safe for international sporting activities will play another matches one of which a one-dayer at Aitchison College.

Lahore Qalandars batting first made 135 runs in 20 overs and Mcc banking on Ravi Board and Sami Patel batting skills to reach 136 for six in 19.2 overs.

Bopara scored 42 runs from 37 balls, studded with two fours and a six, as MCC chased down a 136-run target with four balls spare. He was supported by Samit Patel, who made 31 runs from 25 balls and struck two sixes and a four.

MCC captain Kumar Sangakkara, batting at number three, scored 25 off 27, hitting three fours. Mohammad Faizan returned two for 18 in 2.2 overs and was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akhtar, Lahore Qalandars captain, made 45 and 40 not out respectively as MCC elected to field after winning the toss.Fakhar smashed five fours and a six in his 36-ball stay at the crease, while Sohail’s 28-ball stay saw him hit two sixes and a four.

MCC’s Roelof van der Merwe picked two wickets for 17 runs.MCC will now face Pakistan Shaheens in a 50-over match at Aitchison College on Sunday, 16 February.

Scores in brief: Lahore Qalandars 135-5, 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 45, Sohail Akhtar 40; Roelof van der Merwe 2-17)

Marylebone Cricket Club 136-6, 19.2 overs (Ravi Bopara 42, Samit Patel 31, Kumar Sangakkara 25; Mohammad Faizan 2-18).