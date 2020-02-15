Israeli attack on Damascus kills seven

BEIRUT: Israeli strikes on Damascus airport killed seven fighters, a war monitor said Friday, the latest in a string of attacks targeting Iran’s military presence in Syria.

Syrian state media said only that its air defences intercepted missiles over the capital overnight while Israel did not immediately comment on the strikes. Israel routinely fires missiles at what it says are Iranian targets in Syria, where elite Iranian forces and allied militia play a key role.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the strikes launched late Thursday hit military targets in the area of the international airport. Rami Abdel Rahman, the director of the Britain-based Observatory, said the dead were three Syrian soldiers and four members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. A Syrian army source quoted by SANA said the attack took place at 11:45 pm (2145 GMT), when an AFP correspondent in Damascus heard loud blasts. “Our air defences intercepted hostile targets over the skies of Damascus,” SANA said. It said the “missiles were launched from over the occupied Golan Heights”. Several missiles were intercepted before they could reach their targets, said the agency, which rarely admits to casualties among army or Iranian ranks. The Observatory said the targets in the airport area, which has been repeatedly hit in similar strikes, included an arms depot.