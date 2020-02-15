close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 15, 2020

20 killed in central Mali village

World

AFP
February 15, 2020

BAMAKO: Twenty people were killed in an overnight attack on a village in central Mali, a local official said Friday, in an apparent bout of ethnic violence in the war-torn state.

“We have 20 dead. Some of them have been burned,” said Aly Ousmane Barry, the leader of the predominantly Fulani village of Ogossagou. Around 160 died in the village last March in a massacre blamed on militiamen from the rival Dogon community.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World