Sat Feb 15, 2020
AFP
February 15, 2020

Robot waitress serves up smiles in war-torn Afghanistan

World

KABUL: Afghanistan´s first-ever robot waitress glides up to a table of curious diners in central Kabul and presents them with a plate of French fries. “Thank you very much,” the machine says in Dari, one of Afghanistan´s two main languages. Restaurant manager Mohammad Rafi Shirzad says the humanoid robot, imported from Japan and designed to look vaguely like a women wearing a hijab, has already pulled in new customers since it started working last month. “It is interesting for many people here to see a robot in real life,” he said. “Sometimes kids jump in joy and surprise when they see the robot bring them food. While robots are becoming increasingly commonplace in Japan and China, they are not unusual in conflict-wracked Afghanistan. After decades of war that has left much of the country´s infrastructure in ruins, the sight of a battery-powered waitress has provided some light relief in Kabul. Nine-year-old Ahmad Zaki was desperate to see the machine. “I saw the robot on TV, and asked my father to take me to this restaurant,” he said.

