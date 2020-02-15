15 children killed in Haiti orphanage fire

Kenscoff: Fifteen children were killed in a fire at a Haitian orphanage which had been using candles for light because of problems with its generator.

Childcare worker Rose-Marie Louis said she saw 15 children’s bodies being carried out of the Orphanage of the Church of Bible Understanding in Kenscoff, outside the capital Port-au-Prince. Ms Louis said around seven of the victims were babies or toddlers and the rest were aged 10 or 11. There are fears that the death toll could rise with more bodies possibly still trapped inside, with emergency workers trying to retrieve them.