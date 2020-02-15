close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
February 15, 2020

Baston could debut for Aston Villa

Sports

February 15, 2020

LONDON: New signing Borja Baston comes into contention for Aston Villa’s Premier League clash at home to Tottenham.

Striker Baston, signed late on transfer deadline day from Swansea, was set to replace Keinan Davis on the bench due to the 22-year-old collecting another hamstring injury in a recent Under-23s match.

Manager Dean Smith remains without striker Wesley (knee), midfielder John McGinn (fractured ankle) and goalkeepers Tom Heaton (knee) and Jed Steer (calf).

Tottenham welcome back Steven Bergwijn, Ben Davies and Giovani Lo Celso.

Bergwijn was ineligible for Spurs’ FA Cup game with Southampton while Lo Celso (thigh) and Davies (ankle) were unfit. Erik Lamela (groin) will be assessed but Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Juan Foyth miss out.

