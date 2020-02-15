Feel the pinch

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Electricity policy’ (Feb 11, 2020). I agree with the the editor that policy formulation is a gigantic task and must be carried out deliberately and carefully in consultation with all the stakeholders. There are numerous factors involved in the formulation of the policy, some of which are highlighted in the editorial. However, leakage, theft, nonpayment of bills, transmission losses, and subsidised electricity are also factors that should be considered. In the production phase, renewable energy must be considered seriously. Emphasis must be given to the production of electricity through bio material, biogas and human waste.

So far the relevant authorities are only paying attention to wind and solar energy. Regarding the recovery of power dues owed by the provinces from the NFC Award, I fully support the idea. Not only electricity dues but all other dues should also be recovered by the federal government. The provincial governments have become too lethargic and insensitive to their responsibilities towards the federal government. They are taking the center for a ride. Let the provincial governments feel the pinch, it will make them take their obligations more seriously.

Lt Col (r) Arshad N Qureshi

Islamabad