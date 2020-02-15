Sugar mills case: Court accepts Nawaz’s exemption plea on medical grounds

By News Desk

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday accepted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s plea requesting exemption from appearing before it on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

During the proceedings, Amjad Pervez advocate submitted Sharif’s latest medical reports to the court, arguing that the former prime minister was still unwell and will face the trial as soon as his condition improved.

He told the court that Sharif was under observation of a clinical team and at the end of February he will undergo further medical examinations, adding: “Sharif cannot travel to Pakistan due to his ongoing treatment”.

After hearing the arguments, the accountability court accepted the exemption plea and adjourned the hearing until February 28.

It may be mentioned here that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on medical grounds in October last year. The Sharif family is accused of using the Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.