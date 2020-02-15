Maulana Fazl should be tried for high treason, says Imran

Ag INP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should be tried for high treason under Article 6 of the Constitution on the basis of recent remarks made by the latter that suggested that he had “conspired” to de-seat the government.

The JUI-F chief had last week said that he had ended his Islamabad sit-in late last year after reaching an understanding with power brokers that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would soon be dislodged.

“Maulana Fazl should be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution. There should be an inquiry into the remarks he made, and he should be asked who gave him that understanding,” Khan said during an informal talk with the media persons in Islamabad.

During his interaction with the journalists, the Prime Minister also talked about inflation, the food shortage crisis and corruption in the country. “Names of Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen are not in the flour crisis report. There is a mafia present everywhere in the country which controls prices,” he said.

“Those who commit acts of corruption are afraid of army. I am neither corrupt nor making money illegally,” he stressed.

Referencing to a recent decision of the government to hold off on a demand by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to increase electricity tariffs, the Premier said the government could not increase the prices of electricity any further. “Negotiations with the IMF on the prices of electricity will soon be finalised,” he said.

Regarding election reforms, the Prime Minister said the government was in the process of introducing electoral reforms, which would include provisions for electronic voting and the biometric verification of voters. “Senate elections will not be held under secret ballot anymore,” he revealed. “We will introduce a law that makes it mandatory to hold Senate elections by a show of hands,” he added.

Khan said his relationship with media happens to be 40 years old and claimed that it was he who suggested Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf to open television channels. “I have been personally attacked for last one-and-a-half years and nowhere in a democratic country is a prime minister targeted like this,” he said.