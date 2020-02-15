close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
February 15, 2020

Some 85,000 marijuana convictions to be dismissed in California

World

 
February 15, 2020

LOS ANGELES: More than 85,000 marijuana convictions, some going back decades, will be dismissed in California thanks to a pilot program that will mostly help minorities disproportionately targeted by law enforcement.

"The dismissal of tens of thousands of old cannabis-related convictions in Los Angeles County will bring much-needed relief to communities of color that disproportionately suffered the unjust consequences of our nation´s drug laws," Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said. The other counties taking part in the so-called Clear My Record program are San Francisco, Sacramento, San Joaquin and Contra Costa.

Officials say clearing the convictions will help people move on with their lives and more easily find jobs and housing in a state that legalized recreational marijuana in 2018.

