Sat Feb 15, 2020
AFP
February 15, 2020

Pachauri dies at 79

World

New Delhi: Indian environmentalist Rajendra Pachauri, who led the UN climate change group that won a Nobel Peace Prize but whose later years were dogged by sexual harassment allegations, has died at the age of 79.

Pachauri -- who helmed the the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) for more than a decade -- died in a New Delhi hospital late on Thursday after undergoing open heart surgery this week.

During his tenure, the IPCC and former US vice-president Al Gore were jointly awarded the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for their work on pressing countries to take action over global warming.

