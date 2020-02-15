Pachauri dies at 79

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New Delhi: Indian environmentalist Rajendra Pachauri, who led the UN climate change group that won a Nobel Peace Prize but whose later years were dogged by sexual harassment allegations, has died at the age of 79.
Pachauri -- who helmed the the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) for more than a decade -- died in a New Delhi hospital late on Thursday after undergoing open heart surgery this week.
During his tenure, the IPCC and former US vice-president Al Gore were jointly awarded the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for their work on pressing countries to take action over global warming.
