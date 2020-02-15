Indian students stripped

AHMEDABAD, India: Scores of women students staged a protest outside an Indian college saying they were forced to strip to check if they were men.... ting.

The students were told to undress after a used napkin was found in a garden outside Sahjanand Girls Institute, where they are banned from the hostel when they are having their p....ds.

“There are no words to describe the humiliation that we faced,” said one of the students protesting outside the college in Bhuj, in the western state of Gujarat. Deep-rooted social taboos remain in India around mens....ting women. In some rural areas, women are made to sleep separately during p....ds. They are banned from entering some temples. College authorities lined up 68 students in the washroom and ordered them to undress one by one, the students told reporters.