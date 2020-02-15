Molano claims second straight Tour Colombia stage

SOGAMOSO, Colombia: Sprinter Juan Sebastian Molano won his second successive stage at the Tour Colombia on Thursday as Tour de France champion Egan Bernal finished safely in the peloton.

UAE Team Emirates’ Molano beat compatriots Edwin Avila and Alvaro Hodeg into second and third at the end of the 178km stage from Paipa to Sogamoso at an average altitude of 2,600m.

Ecuador’s Jonathan Caicedo retained the leader’s orange jersey after finishing in the pack. It was a ninth victory already this year for UAE. “The team has a lot of faith in me and the truth is we never had any doubts,” said Molano, who moved up to fifth in the overall standings thanks to a time bonus for wining the stage.

“I tried to launch my sprint as close to the line as possible, not so far out like yesterday because these stages ... are tough,” the 25-year-old Colombian told ESPN. Molano also won Wednesday’s 152km stage two in another sprint finish.