Time for change

This letter refers to the article ‘A ‘people's history’ and its sources: Part II ' (Feb 11, 2020) by Dr Naazir Mahmood. In my view, the PTI's movement for ‘tabdeeli’ could regain momentum by implementing the pragmatic suggestions made by Dr Tasleem Siddiqui in his book ‘Pakistan: time for change.’

Experience has revealed that Pakistan can only prosper if it is governed as a welfare state. Without curtailing the non-development expenditure, the begging bowl will never break.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston