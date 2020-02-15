close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
February 15, 2020

Curing PIA

February 15, 2020

It is embarrassing for me as a citizen of Pakistan that a group of senators continues to insist that the PIA management review the cases of those employees sacked for possessing fake degrees. There is absolutely no moral or legal justification in pleading the case of those who knowingly submitted fake degrees to seek employment, crowding out other more deserving candidates.

Criminal charges should be filed against those within the PIA administration who were party to this flagrant illegality. PIA suffers from gross administrative and financial incompetence. Steps should be taken to cleanse this vital commercial organization of the virus of corruption, which has infected it from top to bottom.

G Zaman

Peshawar

