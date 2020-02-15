Magnanimity

This letter refers to the news report ‘Palestine gifts two mobile health units to Pakistan’ (Jan 29, 2020). This symbolic tribute by the Palestinians shows just how magnanimous and golden-hearted these people are. Pakistan is a big country and we know that one mobile health unit cannot achieve much but it is the gesture of goodwill that counts.

This gesture is akin to someone who’s wounded but he still leaps to the service of others. To show our appreciation, Pakistan should provide greater material and diplomatic support for the Palestinian cause and help them attain their goal for independence.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore