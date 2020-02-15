Pak traders attend Texworld fair

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani manufacturers of fabric, garments and leather participated in the Texworld, Apparel Sourcing and Leatherworld Paris fair, a press release received here on Friday said.

As many as 21 fabric, garments and leather manufacturers took part from Pakistan and a total of 1,315 exhibitors participated in the February edition 2020, it added. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organised Pakistan Pavilion at the fair. The fair recorded around 13,500 visitors from across the world.

The visitors and buyers from United Kingdom, France, Turkey, Spain, Italy and Germany visited the fair in large number. Pakistani stands were seen busy with trade inquiries and buyers from the US, the UK, Turkey, Germany, France and other European and Central Asian countries.

In accurately interpreting the major market trends, Texworld Paris was able to attract some high-calibre professionals who thronged the aisles this year once again.