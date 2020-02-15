close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

Gold prices rise Rs100/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

KARACHI: Local bullion market witnessed an increase of Rs100/tola in prices on Friday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association announced that gold rates rose to Rs90,750/tola. Similarly, the rates of 10 grams gold moved up Rs85 to Rs77,803.

In the international market too, bullion prices increased $3 to $1,576/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

