Gold prices rise Rs100/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Local bullion market witnessed an increase of Rs100/tola in prices on Friday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association announced that gold rates rose to Rs90,750/tola. Similarly, the rates of 10 grams gold moved up Rs85 to Rs77,803.
In the international market too, bullion prices increased $3 to $1,576/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
KARACHI: Local bullion market witnessed an increase of Rs100/tola in prices on Friday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association announced that gold rates rose to Rs90,750/tola. Similarly, the rates of 10 grams gold moved up Rs85 to Rs77,803.
In the international market too, bullion prices increased $3 to $1,576/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.