Fri Feb 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

Boy dies in Upper Dir cylinder blast

Peshawar

February 14, 2020

DIR: A four-year-old boy was killed and five persons including women were injured in Wari area of Upper Dir district in a gas cylinder explosion late on Thursday.

Police said family members of one Dilaram Khan were sitting close to a gas cylinder to warm themselves in Wari Bala when the cylinder exploded, killing Hashir Wasim, 5, on the spot. Five other persons were injured and shifted to the Wari hospital.

The injured were identified as wife of Wasim, wife of Muhammad Alam, wife of Waqar, Sameer, son of Waqar, and Insha.

Hospital sources said the injured were later shifted to Timergara hospital in a critical condition as their bodies had been badly burnt.

Wari police said that they had registered a case and started further investigation.

