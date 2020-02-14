Hazara Police to launch ambulance service

ABBOTTABAD: The Hazara Traffic Police will soon launch computerised driving test and bike ambulance service, said a senior official on Thursday. Talking to reporters at his office, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic , Hazara, Tariq Mehmood said 10 tasks were introduced by the police under traffic management initiatives. These included no petrol to bike rider sans helmet, check on one wheeling, ban on underage motorcyclists, drug-free public, help book, 50 per cent challan books were taken back, quick response to accident response unit creation, Eagle Squad and the traffic tourist police.