Fri Feb 14, 2020
February 14, 2020

‘8.4 million saplings planted in Hazara’

National

MANSEHRA: The KP Forest Department has planted 8.4 million saplings, out of a total 14 million which would be planted in upper parts of Hazara division till June this year. “We have to plant a total of 14 million saplings in Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan and we have completed 60 percent of the task so far,” Mohammad Shoaib, the conservator Upper Hazara forests, said.

