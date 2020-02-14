‘8.4 million saplings planted in Hazara’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The KP Forest Department has planted 8.4 million saplings, out of a total 14 million which would be planted in upper parts of Hazara division till June this year. “We have to plant a total of 14 million saplings in Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan and we have completed 60 percent of the task so far,” Mohammad Shoaib, the conservator Upper Hazara forests, said.
