Fri Feb 14, 2020
February 14, 2020

Shah Hussain Express catches fire

February 14, 2020

SUKKUR: The Shah Hussain Express suddenly caught fire at Kotri Railways Station but fortunately it caused no damage. The Lahore-bound Shah Hussain Express was traveling from Karachi when suddenly its power generation wagon caught fire near Kotri. The driver quickly stopped the train and the staff promptly isolated the wagon on fire from the rest of the train. Later, fire tenders from Nooriabad and Thatta brought the fire under control.

Owing to the disturbance caused by the fire, the traffic on the Up track remained suspended for three hours. The railway traffic was restored for the Up track later in the evening. According to railways officers, the fire was the result of short-circuiting.

