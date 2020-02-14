close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
February 14, 2020

Submission of Haj applications from Feb 24

National

February 14, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The submission of Haj applications to the designated bank branches for securing berth in the Government Haj Scheme are most likely to start from February 24 and culminate within a fortnight, says official source.

He said this year a total of 179,210 pilgrims would perform the sacred obligation of Haj including 60 per cent of them under government scheme and 40 per cent under private scheme.

The government scheme Haj package has already been reduced to Rs480,000 and Rs470,000 for northern and southern regions respectively. He asked the intending pilgrims to start their preparations for applying for the sacred journey.

Constitute groups of their acquaintances, complete their relevant documents, arrange the amount as it has to be submitted along with the application, select their bank where the application is to be submitted.

The applicants of over 70-year age should clearly tick at the quota column given in the application for ensuring automatic selection. The applicants, who had already applied in the last three years 2017, 2018 and 2019, should write application numbers of their last three Haj applications for ensuring automatic selection.

