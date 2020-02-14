Three children die, mother injured in roof collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Three children died while their mother was injured in a roof collapse at Alipur Chattha on Thursday. Reportedly, a family was sleeping in their house when its wooden roof suddenly collapsed. Resultantly, eight-year-old Kiran, five-year-old Ali and two-year-old Sahil were killed on the spot while their mother Iram was injured. The injured woman shifted to the DHQ Hospital by a Rescue 1122 team.
