JI chief criticises govt’s economic policies

ISLAMABAD: Senator Sirajul Haq, the ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has said that the country has become bankrupt due to inflation while slogan of change is buried in calmness of the grave.

Addressing a protest demonstration here on Thursday, the JI top leader announced that Jamaat would start a mass contact campaign and protest movement after February 20 against price and unemployment in the country. A large number of JI men and women activists, while carrying banners and placards, participated in the demonstration held in front of the National Press Club.

JI central naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam and Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa also criticised the government for its economic policies.

He said the government was deceiving people in the name of subsidy and every segment of society, including farmers, industrialists, doctors, teachers, students, worker and employees, was disturbed over government’s unwise economic measures, which had made their lives miserable.

Accusing the government of compromising economic interests and sovereignty, he demanded immediate cancellation of the IMF programme which he said was resulting in record inflation and unemployment.