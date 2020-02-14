Senate body questions delay in forming JIT on new Islamabad airport project

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation Thursday directed for submission of a comprehensive investigation report on alleged corruption in New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA) and questioned the delay in formation of a JIT on this count.

The committee meeting held here at the Parliament House was presided over by its Chairman Senator Mushahidullah Khan. While considering the interim report of inquiry committee (JIT) as assured by the Minister for Aviation held on the point of public importance raised by Senator Behramand Khan Tangi on corruption in the project of new Islamabad International Airport as referred by the House on 13th November, 2018; the committee wanted to know about the reasons for delay in forming a JIT, as per its directions.

It was stressed by the committee that complete investigative report must be submitted to the committee and if this was not done, a privilege motion will be moved.

Deliberating over the dubious financial deal of Rs700 million in the award of contract of In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) to an ineligible firm, the committee directed that details of the tender along with criteria for prequalification must be submitted to the committee after which a detailed discussion will be held in the next meeting.

The committee was also briefed on progress report of review Committee of PIA on fake degrees issue, hearing of senior RTO and GM Speedex (the then Special Assistant to CEO) in harassment case at work place as referred by the Senate chairman to the committee, and details of recruitment in CAA, PIA, ASF and Pakistan Meteorological Department made during the last three years.

The resolution moved in the House by Senator Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani regarding the re-employment of retired PIA employees was taken up as well. The meeting was attended by the Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt, Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi, Senator Behramand Khan Tangi, Senator Prof Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani and senior officers from the Ministry of Aviation, PIA, CAA, ASF, Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The meeting commenced with consideration of the resolution by Senator Prof Dr. Mehr regarding the re-employment of retired PIA employees referred by the House during the sitting dated 20 January, 2020. The matter was disposed, and the committee stressed policy formulation for recruitment of fresh candidates.

On the issue of fake degrees, a sub-committee was formed to probe the matter in greater detail so that options to deal with the matter on humanitarian grounds could be explored. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was nominated Convener.

Hearing of senior RTO and GM Speedex (The then Special Assistant to CEO) in harassment case at work place as referred by the Senate chairman; the committee took strong notice of the absence of the accused and the complainant. It was stressed that if the two failed to appear when summoned next, a privileged motion will be moved against them.

Discussing details of recruitment in CAA, PIA, ASF and Pakistan Meteorological Department made during the last three years, the committee directed that details of qualification criteria, testing services, policy laying down for minimum marks and interview details be shared with the committee.