Book on parliamentary practices launched

ISLAMABAD: The first book of its kind on parliamentary practices titled: Parliamentary Practice and Working of Legislatures in Pakistan, penned by former Senate Secretary Muhammad Anwar was launched on Thursday here at the Parliament House.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, speaking as chief guest at the launching ceremony, said that there was a need for capacity building of Parliament and provincial legislatures, and this book would serve as an effective tool for doing the same.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that the author had encapsulated all his experience of 40 years in this book, and it would from now on serve as a reference book for learning and improving upon the parliamentary work in the country.

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala noted that the services of the author to the Senate had been unmatched throughout his service in the Senate Secretariat and the book bore testimony to the fact.

Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz, said that the book would not only help the secretariats of both legislatures but also the government machinery to understand the working of parliament. He contended that the commitment and resolve that had gone into the completion of this book was a ray of light for others to follow. The Parliamentary Affairs minister also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the initiative of writing the book. The author of the book, while explicating upon the contents of the book, said that the book talks extensively about all areas of the legislative process and practices in the provincial as well as the national level.