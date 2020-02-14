close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

Sports gala kicks off in Jamrud

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

LANDIKOTAL: The two-day under-21 inter-tehsil sports gala got underway in Jamrud sports stadium in Khyber district on Thursday.

The opening ceremony was held on Thursday, which was attended by deputy commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir, Member Provincial Assembly Shafiq Sher Afridi, Khyber district sports manager Rahed Gul and civil and military officials.

