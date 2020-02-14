Sports gala kicks off in Jamrud

LANDIKOTAL: The two-day under-21 inter-tehsil sports gala got underway in Jamrud sports stadium in Khyber district on Thursday.

The opening ceremony was held on Thursday, which was attended by deputy commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir, Member Provincial Assembly Shafiq Sher Afridi, Khyber district sports manager Rahed Gul and civil and military officials.