Blind double murder case solved

KOHAT: The police on Thursday arrested an alleged killer involved in the murder of two seminary students a few days ago.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bashirdad said that after the murder of two seminary students, Luqman and Muhammad

Hassan, in Shahpur area on Sunday last, District Police Officer Mansoor Aman

had constituted an investigation team headed by him (DSP). He said that the police launched investigation and arrested another seminary student identified as Ata Muhammad, who during an interrogation confessed to have committed the crime.