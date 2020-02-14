close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

Blind double murder case solved

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

KOHAT: The police on Thursday arrested an alleged killer involved in the murder of two seminary students a few days ago.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bashirdad said that after the murder of two seminary students, Luqman and Muhammad

Hassan, in Shahpur area on Sunday last, District Police Officer Mansoor Aman

had constituted an investigation team headed by him (DSP). He said that the police launched investigation and arrested another seminary student identified as Ata Muhammad, who during an interrogation confessed to have committed the crime.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan