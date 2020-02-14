PML-Q to support Buzdar whether he delivers or not: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said the PML-Q will support Chief Minister Usman Buzdar whether he delivers or not.

Addressing a big gathering in Cheema House, Sargodha, he said that if people are in difficulty then political parties should come forward for solution with positive thinking, many opportunities keep coming for politics, country belongs to all of us not of one political party, there should be no division in political parties over national interest, at least one agenda should be such on which all parties agree. The PA Speaker said local bodies can redress all people’s grievances, including price hike. The PML-Q will fully participate in local governments election, Tanzeela Bibi will be our candidate from Sargodha.

He said that when our alliance with PTI took place, Imran Khan said to me that difference between us and opposition is only of two seats, can you manage it, I said that you do not worry I will do everything with my experience, you see today that only with difference of two seats we have done record legislation in Punjab Assembly.

He said that during our tenure local governments system was very strong, we had fully empowered District Nazim. Had local bodies been here this storm of price hike could have been controlled, he said adding that only local bodies could resolve people’s issues. Imran Khan has good intention and feels pain for the country, but I have to say this with regret that every party is doing politics, not thinking about the country and the poor, all parties should present positive proposals for Pakistan and poor people in the interest of the country by brushing aside their interests. He said that we have to take economy upward, bring Pakistan at stable level, during my tenure as the chief minister GDP growth rate had gone up to 8.5 percent, I have always taken criticism of political enemies positively, in politics ego should have been buried and we should think about the country.