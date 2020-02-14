Erdogan most popular Muslim leader: Gallup

ISLAMABAD: In Gallup International's annual popularity index of world political leaders, Turkish President Erdogan has emerged as the topmost Muslim leader and the fifth most-favoured leader in the world, scoring 30% popularity rating followed by Saudi King Salman at 25% and Iranian President at 21%.

It shows the following ratings: Merkel of Germany at 46% leads the world followed by Macron of France at 40%, Putin at 36%, Trump at 31% and Erdogan of Turkey at 30%. These emerge as the top five global leaders.

The Gallup International End of Year Survey (EoY) is an annual tradition initiated by and designed under the chairmanship of Dr. George Gallup in 1977. It is conducted every year since then. This year it was carried out in 50 countries around the world. A total of 50261 persons were interviewed globally. In each country a representative sample of around 1000 men and women was interviewed during November-December either face to face, via telephone or online.