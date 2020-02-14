close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
NR
News Report
February 14, 2020

Indo-Pak delays in nationality verification prolong jail stay of fisherfolk

Top Story

NR
News Report
February 14, 2020

MUMBAI: Delays of several years by India and Pakistan in the Nationality Verification process of the two countries' fisherfolk arrested by each other, leads to prolonged jail stay on both sides, which activists have termed as 'inhuman torture', foreign media reported on Thursday.

As per the latest information with the Pakistan India Peoples Forum for Peace & Democracy (PIPFPD), as many as 207 Indian fisherfolk from Gujarat coast remain in custody of Pakistan, and 99 Pakistani fishermen are in custody of India as of Thursday.

The governments of both Indian and Pakistan are required to grant Consular Access (CA) - as per the agreement signed on May 21, 2008 - within three months after they are held, PIPFPD activists said.

“Unfortunately, both countries flout this agreement and fail to grant CA to the arrested fisherfolk on both sides. While Pakistan has granted CA to only 107, the figures of Pakistan verifying the nationality of its fishermen, are not made available,” PIPFPD activist Jatin Desai told IANS.

