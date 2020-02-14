NAB silent on closing Imran’s copter case

PESHAWAR: National Accountability Bureau is mysteriously silent over closing probe into the helicopter case of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

NAB spokesman and other officials are reluctant to accept or reject the story. Meanwhile, spokesman further requested to wait because he has not received any official response till Thursday night. Sources inside NAB headquarter once again confirmed that NAB has decided to close the ongoing inquiry against Prime Minister Imran Khan in helicopter scam.

This scribe sent several messages to NAB spokesman on Wednesday but he replied to wait till Thursday morning but he did not send any official response till the filling of this story.

“You sent your query after office hours which I have to check from office tomorrow (Thursday) in the morning. Please wait for the official response which will be provided to you after due confirmation from concerned division of NAB as per law, which is our fundamental right. Please try to avoid any kind of speculations in this regard as I have not confirmed from my office which will be confirmed as per law on Thursday morning and let you know accordingly”, spokesman replied on Wednesday.

This scribe once again sent WhatsApp messages to NAB spokesman Thursday morning for official response as promised by him. NAB spokesman said in his message on Thursday that I had told you to wait for the official response till tomorrow (Thursday) but you had published the story. He was requested to send official response but he couldn’t send. He once again requested to wait for official version. “Please wait as I have not received official response. As soon as I receive, will let you know”, his last message reads. It is pertinent that KP government had accepted that the PTI chairperson used the KP government’s helicopters free of charge for a total of 74 hours to travel approximately 18,000 kilometers. The government claimed that Imran Khan’s 40 trips cost it only Rs2.1 million, but an aviation expert told this correspondent that the cost was at least Rs11 million.