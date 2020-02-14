close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 14, 2020

Pospisil upsets top seed Medvedev

Sports

 
February 14, 2020

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands: Canada’s Vasek Pospisil, who stunned fans by sipping maple syrup during the Montpellier ATP final at the weekend, continued his impressive form Wednesday when he defeated top seed Daniil Med­vedev 6-4, 6-3 at the ATP tennis tournament in Rotterdam.

Pospisil, a former top 30 player now ranked 104, saved six of seven break points as he clinched a seventh top 10 career victory.

The 29-year-old Canadian made the final in Montpellier on Sunday where he lost to home star Gael Monfils.

However, he caused a stir on social media when he was photographed drinking from a bottle of maple syrup, the emblematic drink of Canada.

“Maple Syrup: Best Sports performance drink. Anti-cancerous properties. Rich in nutrients & minerals. Shockingly good in coffee. A great friend. You’re Welcome, World,” he tweeted earlier this week.Pospisil will face Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic for a spot in the Rotterdam quarter-finals.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports