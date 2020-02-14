U19 champs get heroes’ welcome in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Thousands of ecstatic fans celebrated on the streets and a stadium crowd screamed “we are the champions” as Bangladesh returned home to a hero’s welcome on Wednesday after winning the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

They stunned four-time winners India in the final late on Sunday in South Africa’s Potchefstroom to record a three-wicket victory over the favourites.

A flight carrying the victors landed at Dhaka’s main airport at 4:55pm (1055 GMT) local time where they were greeted by officials and thousands of jersey wearing and flag waving fans.

The country’s sports minister Zahid Ahsan and BCB President Nazmul Hassan received the players and support staff with flower garla­nds at the airport as fans roa­red “Bangladesh, Ban­g­­l­ad­e­sh. We are the World Champions.”

The players boarded a specially designed bus painted in national colours and had ‘World Champions’ written in front as they travelled to Dhaka’s main cricket stadium.

Hundreds of people stood on both sides of the streets to cheer the victorious team. A procession of motor bikes with many waving national flags followed the team.

“We are champions. These boys really made us proud,” said an ecstatic fan Ariful Islam.

Islam was one of an estimated 5,000 fans, according to police, who welcomed the junior Tigers at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, also known as the home of Bangladeshi cricket. Fans waiting outside quickly filled up parts of the stands as the BCB rolled out a red carpet for the players.