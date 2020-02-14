IHC relieves 17 sports board employees

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday relieved 17 employees including some top Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) officials who were adjusted in the board from Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), initiated by government of Sindh.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah ruled that all those, who were adjusted in the PSB through a committee formed by former PPP minister Syed Khurshid Shah, could not become part of the board.

The petition against these employees was filed by Waheed Ahmed and Rana Nasarullah, who said neither they were technically equipped to become part of the board nor these employees had any genuine reason to get adjusted in the Pakistan Sports Board.

The employees in question failed to submit their appointment letters on which they were adjusted in the board from one of the subordinate departments of the ministry of health at that time.