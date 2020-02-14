Pakistan outgun Australia to enter World Cup semis

LAHORE: Pakistan outplayed inexperienced Australia 62-25 in Pool B match to book a place in the semi-final of the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 being played at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad Thursday.

In Pool A, India grabbed top spot by defeating Iran 50-39 and confirmed their place in the last four stage of the event. Iran and Australia are the other two teams who reached the semi-finals from Pool A and B, respectively.

Pakistan chose to raid first after winning the toss against Australia.

Pakistan raiders including skipper Irfan Mana, Lala Obaidullah, Kaleemullah Jatt, Bilal Mohsin Dhillon were in the best form and secured valuable points against Australia.

On the other hand, Pakistan stoppers Musharraf Janjua, Shani Basra and Zafar Iqbal and their teammates exhibited similar form during the comfortable victory of their team. Pakistan captain Irfan Mana and Bilal Mohsin Dhillon shared the award of best raider whereas Shani Basra was named as top stopper of the match.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports Malik Umer Farooq and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, President Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Ch Shafay Hussain distributed prizes among the top performers. Secretary PKF Rana Sarwar, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Ali and CPO Muhammad Sohail Ch were also present on this occasion.

The fifth day action was witnessed by a large number of kabaddi lovers.

Earlier, after winning the toss, defending champions India maintained their sup­remacy against strong Iran team winning a tense clash 50-39. Players from both sides exhibited top-class kabaddi during the tough contest.

In the first half, Iranian players managed to carry their points parallel to India at 26-23, however, India widened the points gap in the second half and ultimately won the mach by 50-39.

India’s Deepak Kashi, Navjot Singh Jota, Vinay Khatri and Arsh Jhola remained prominent performers for the victorious team while Mesal Qamri, Mustafa Saadqi and Ameer Muhammadi accumulated valuable points for their team. India’s Vinay Khatri and Arsh Jhola were adjudged best raider and stopper respectively against Iran.

Players of both the teams competed without shirts in the second half following a controversy. The jury ordered the players to play match without shirts on the request of Iranian players.

Though Sierra Leone won the toss against Germany, they lost their match 43-14. Strong German team dominated their opponents in both raiding and stopping departments throughout the match. Germany’s Manpreet Singh and Kuldeep Singh were the best raider and best stopper of this one-sided match.

Schedule of today’s matches at Zahoor Elahi Stadium in Gujrat: Pakistan vs Azerbaijan; India vs England.