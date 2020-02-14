‘Mayor too ill to stay in jail’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: The mayor of a wealthy Paris suburb jailed for tax fraud and money laundering had his sentence converted to house arrest Wednesday by an appeals court on health grounds. Patrick Balkany, 71, had been in jail since September 13 last year, after he and his wife Isabelle were found guilty of fraud for hiding millions of euros´ worth of assets from the taxman.
