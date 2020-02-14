close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
AFP
February 14, 2020

‘Mayor too ill to stay in jail’

World

AFP
February 14, 2020

PARIS: The mayor of a wealthy Paris suburb jailed for tax fraud and money laundering had his sentence converted to house arrest Wednesday by an appeals court on health grounds. Patrick Balkany, 71, had been in jail since September 13 last year, after he and his wife Isabelle were found guilty of fraud for hiding millions of euros´ worth of assets from the taxman.

