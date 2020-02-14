close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

Hold LG polls, demands Jamaat-e-Islami

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has demanded holding of local government elections in all provinces at the earliest, in line with the PTI’s electoral manifesto.

Addressing a meeting of the party leaders and workers at Mansoora here on Thursday, he warned that the PTI government wanted to escape from the local bodies’ polls which is tantamount to a U-turn from its manifesto. He warned that JI would move courts if the government continued its delaying tactics in holding local bodies polls.

He said the JI would fully participate in the LB elections, advising the district and tehsil headquarters committees of the party to start process of choosing the candidates. He also asked the party’s workers to ensure their participation in JI campaign against inflation and unemployment being launched across the country. Baloch welcomed the arrival of Turkish president.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore