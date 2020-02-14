Hold LG polls, demands Jamaat-e-Islami

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has demanded holding of local government elections in all provinces at the earliest, in line with the PTI’s electoral manifesto.

Addressing a meeting of the party leaders and workers at Mansoora here on Thursday, he warned that the PTI government wanted to escape from the local bodies’ polls which is tantamount to a U-turn from its manifesto. He warned that JI would move courts if the government continued its delaying tactics in holding local bodies polls.

He said the JI would fully participate in the LB elections, advising the district and tehsil headquarters committees of the party to start process of choosing the candidates. He also asked the party’s workers to ensure their participation in JI campaign against inflation and unemployment being launched across the country. Baloch welcomed the arrival of Turkish president.