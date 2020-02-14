Case against Ali Zafar stopped

A sessions court Thursday stopped proceedings on a Rs2billion damages suit, filed by singer Meesha Shafi against singer/actor Ali Zafar. Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah passed the orders while allowing an application, filed by Ali Zafar, who had pleaded with the court to stop proceedings on the defamation suit against him till the final verdict in his defamation suit. Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearing of defamation suit, filed by Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi till Feb 18. The court summoned Meesha’s witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.