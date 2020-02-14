close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 14, 2020

Case against Ali Zafar stopped

Lahore

A
APP
February 14, 2020

A sessions court Thursday stopped proceedings on a Rs2billion damages suit, filed by singer Meesha Shafi against singer/actor Ali Zafar. Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah passed the orders while allowing an application, filed by Ali Zafar, who had pleaded with the court to stop proceedings on the defamation suit against him till the final verdict in his defamation suit. Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearing of defamation suit, filed by Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi till Feb 18. The court summoned Meesha’s witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore