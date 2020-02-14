Special persons protest

LAHORE Visually impaired persons held a protest on Thursday for employment.

They chanted slogans, “Give employment or death”. The police drove them to a Panahgah at Lori Adda and locked the gate. They are chanting slogans against the government and police and even tried to break the gate but couldn’t succeed. Blind people have been holding sit-ins for long, blocking The Mall for a fortnight. Their demand was employment. They want work with decent wages.

On Wednesday, they were told that they would be allowed to take out a procession from Lori Adda to Punjab Assembly where they would put forth their demands to the parliamentarians but on the contrary, they were shooed behind iron gates of Panahgah from where they were unable to escape. This appears to be a breach of trust and reflects poorly on the administration.