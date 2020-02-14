close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

‘Evacuate students from China’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2020

LAHORE :Families of students stranded in China due to coronavirus outbreak protested in front of Chinese Consulate here demanding evacuation of their family members from China. They were holding placards. Women were seen crying, praying for safety of their loved ones. They demanded the Chinese government ensure safety of Pakistani students and send them home.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore