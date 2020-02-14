‘Evacuate students from China’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Families of students stranded in China due to coronavirus outbreak protested in front of Chinese Consulate here demanding evacuation of their family members from China. They were holding placards. Women were seen crying, praying for safety of their loved ones. They demanded the Chinese government ensure safety of Pakistani students and send them home.
